Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, R 1""
Fine-mesh water filter, 100 µm, max. temperature 140°F.
Fine-mesh water filter, 100 µm, max. temperature 140°F. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 320 GPH. Connector 1".
Specifications
Technical data
|Water supply (Inch)
|1″
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.9
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