Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, R 1""

Fine-mesh water filter, 100 µm, max. temperature 140°F.

Fine-mesh water filter, 100 µm, max. temperature 140°F. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 320 GPH. Connector 1".

Specifications

Technical data

Water supply (Inch) 1″
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.9
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