Floor tool Set EasyFix
With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The floor nozzle set EasyFix for steam cleaners enables the cloth to be replaced without having to come into contact with dirt.
The steam cleaner floor nozzle EasyFix comes with a compatible microfibre floor cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on hard floors – even in corners and along edges. Using the clever hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the floor nozzle EasyFix and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the floor nozzle EasyFix without having to come into contact with dirt: simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
Features and benefits
Convenient hook-and-loop system
- Simply press the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix to attach it.
- No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
- No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
Innovative lamella technology
- Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth.
Flexible nozzle joint
- Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height.
- Ideal for reaching underneath furniture.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
High quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Can be machine washed up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not use with fabric softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|12.4 x 7 x 3.8
Cleaning application
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles and grout