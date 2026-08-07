FRV 50 ME
FRV 50 Me: Surface cleaner with automatic dirty water suction for large areas.
Hot water cleaning up to 185°F. Features a 35 ft. (10.67 m) temperature-resistant polyurethane suction hose, non-marking steering rollers, and double ceramic bearings. Machine-specific nozzle kit sold separately. Max. 3,625 PSI / 530 GPH / 185°F.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|37.3
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