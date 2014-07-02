Microfiber cleaning cloth
Microfiber cleaning cloth thoroughly cleans all smooth surfaces.
Microfiber cleaning cloth thoroughly cleans all smooth surfaces, e.g. glass and windows. Spray bottle, WV 50 plus squeegee and window cleaner concentrate for streak-free windows. Window cleaning has never been so easy.
Features and benefits
High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres
- Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and taken into the cloth
- Thanks to the abrasive fibres even coarse dirt is removed easily from the surface
- The soft fibres optimally pick up the dirt
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|2.8 x 10.8 x 1.2
Cleaning application
- Windows and glass surfaces