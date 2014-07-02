Nozzle kit for wet blasting attachment 055
Nozzle kit with wet blasting nozzle & nozzle insert (type specific). For optimal Kärcher wet blasting attachment performance. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.
This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.8
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