Power Brush
The mattress nozzle ensures deep, hygienic cleaning of your mattress and all grooves in and around your sleeping area.
The Kärcher mattress nozzle is well suited to hygienic deep-cleaning of beds, mattresses, pillows and hard-to-reach grooves around beds. These grooves are where dust and mite excrement, which contain allergy-triggering particles, build up particularly easily on textile surfaces. But even dust and mite excrement stand no chance against the practical crevice nozzle which was designed specially for sleeping areas and reliably removes all dirt.
Features and benefits
Removes dust and dirt from mattresses more thoroughly and better than conventional upholstery vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|6.7 x 6 x 3
Cleaning application
- Mattresses