Pressure washer hose, food-grade

35 ft. high-pressure hose (3/8") with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink sleeve.

35 ft. high-pressure hose (3/8") with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. 3/8" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 3626
Length (ft) 33
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 5.1