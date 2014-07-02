Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. 3/8" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI. 65 ft. high-pressure hose (3/8") with swivel coupling. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. 3/8" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.