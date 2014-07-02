Pressure washer hose, food-grade

50 ft. high-pressure hose (1/4") with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. 1/4" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.

50 ft. high-pressure hose (1/4"), food grade, with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. 1/4" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 3626
Length (ft) 49
Connecting thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 6
Compatible machines