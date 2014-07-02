Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty

35 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with rotary coupling, two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.

35 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with rotary coupling, two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. 3/8" / 311°F / 5,800 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 5802
Length (ft) 33
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 8.1