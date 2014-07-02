Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty
35 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with rotary coupling, two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
35 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with rotary coupling, two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. 3/8" / 311°F / 5,800 PSI.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|5802
|Length (ft)
|33
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|8.1