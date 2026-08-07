Replacement Filter for TV 1 Indoor Wet/Dry Vac
Replacement rinseable mesh filter for TV 1 Indoor Wet/Dry Vac.
Replacement rinseable mesh filter for TV 1 Indoor Wet/Dry Vac. Easy to attach and remove. White. Can be reused after rinsing. Air dry only – do not use heat to dry. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Imported.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4 x 4 x 5