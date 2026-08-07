Replacement rinseable mesh filter for TV 1 Indoor Wet/Dry Vac. Easy to attach and remove. White. Can be reused after rinsing. Air dry only – do not use heat to dry. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Imported.