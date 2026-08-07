Replacement Wall Charger for FC 3 Cordless and EDI 4
Genuine Kärcher replacement wall charger for the FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner and the EDI 4 Electric Ice Scraper
Lost or damaged the charger for your FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner or EDI 4 Electric Ice Scraper? This genuine Kärcher charger is an exact replacement. For use in North America only. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Compatibility with various Kärcher cleaning devices
- Various Kärcher cleaning devices can be charged with one battery charger. Genuine Kärcher replacement part.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1