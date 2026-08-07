Lost or damaged the charger for your FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner or EDI 4 Electric Ice Scraper? This genuine Kärcher charger is an exact replacement. For use in North America only. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.