Replacement Wall Charger for VC 4i
Genuine Kärcher replacement wall charger for VC 4i Cordless vacuum cleaner
Lost or damaged the charger for your VC 4i cordless vacuum? This genuine Kärcher charger is an exact replacement. For use in North America only. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.4