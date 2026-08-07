When larger suction nozzles are simply too big for the window, the small suction nozzle for the WV 6 really comes into its own. Thanks to a width of 6.7", the nozzle cleans lattice windows or other small window surfaces effortlessly and reliably. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.