WV 6 small suction nozzle
Ideal for cleaning lattice windows with a width of 6.7" or less: fits the small suction nozzle for the WV 6.
When larger suction nozzles are simply too big for the window, the small suction nozzle for the WV 6 really comes into its own. Thanks to a width of 6.7", the nozzle cleans lattice windows or other small window surfaces effortlessly and reliably. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Long silicon blade
- The long silicon blade makes the Window Vac even more flexible and enables you to wipe down windows all the way to the floor in one go.
Narrow shape
- Suitable for small surfaces.
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|6.8 x 3.9 x 1.6
Cleaning application
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles