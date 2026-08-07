WV 6 Suction Lip (11")
For a streak-free cleaning result: Replaceable squeegee blades (11") for the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner.
Simply change the squeegee blades (11") and the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner once again delivers streak-free cleaning results on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Color
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11 x 1.2 x 0.9
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Kitchen work surfaces