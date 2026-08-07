WV 6 Suction Lip (11")

For a streak-free cleaning result: Replaceable squeegee blades (11") for the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner.

Simply change the squeegee blades (11") and the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner once again delivers streak-free cleaning results on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Color yellow
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 11 x 1.2 x 0.9
Cleaning application
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Flat tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Kitchen work surfaces