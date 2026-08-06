Brush

For optimum cleaning results: high-quality main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains a main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in sweeping mode, the high-quality main brush ensures optimum cleaning results on most surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC, linoleum or low-pile carpets. The brush can be easily inserted or removed. Cleaning and replacing the brush is quick and easy to do whenever needed.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 169 x 43 x 43
Compatible machines