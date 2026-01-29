Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function RCV 2
The smart RCV 2 with vacuuming and mopping function cleans low-pile carpets and hard floors completely autonomously and systematically thanks to gyro navigation and convenient app control.
More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 2 cleaning robot takes care of cleaning the floors. Once started, the RCV 2 cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets systematically and autonomously. Supported by a powerful fan, dry dirt is lifted by the rotating brush into the integrated waste container and the side brush does the same along the edges. Where needed, the RCV 2 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop – or both at the same time. The device has a 2-in-1 container system for this purpose. In addition to the 420-millilitre dust container, there is also a 250-millilitre fresh water tank. When the work is done or when the battery capacity is low, the robot returns to the charging station. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling down stairs, for example. The RCV 2 can be conveniently started for cleaning via the app, the remote control or by pressing a button on the device. The app can be used to configure individual cleaning modes or create customised cleaning schedules. If the cleaning robot needs help, it will often tell you via voice output.
Features and benefits
Strong suction power with a flat casingWith a strong suction power of 4000 Pa, it tackles most types of dirt, including peppercorns, peanuts and cake crumbs. This makes cleaning particularly efficient. With four different suction modes, the RCV 2 fulfils all cleaning requirements. The combined use of the main brush and side brush enables effective cleaning throughout the entire house. At just 8 cm high, the RCV 2 is very flat – ideal for cleaning under furniture.
Wet moppingFor even better cleaning results, the RCV 2 can also mop. If required, the wiping unit including microfibre cloth is inserted, the fresh water tank is filled and it's ready to go. The RCV 2 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or both methods together in the combined cleaning mode. The 2-in-1 container unit with 420 ml dust container and 250 ml fresh water tank makes it easy to switch quickly between different applications.
Spot mode and cleaning in cornersSpot cleaning of more heavily soiled areas and optimised cleaning along walls with fewer areas missed.
Voice output
- Always well informed: the RCV 2 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status.
- Voice notifications support the cleaning process. If the robotic vacuum cleaner needs help or maintenance, it will often tell you via voice output.
Fall sensors
- Fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 2 from falling down steps or drops, for instance.
- The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Data protection and updates
- As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met.
- Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications.
Simple operation via the app with WiFi connection
- The app allows many settings to be customised according to individual specifications.
- Using the app, you can configure the RCV 2 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home.
- Information about the device status and display of the cleaning progress.
Smart remote control for easy operation and monitoring
- Using the remote control, many settings can be customised according to individual specifications.
- The RCV 2 cleaning robot can also be used without WiFi or the app, using only the remote control.
- User-friendly for older people, can also be used without a smartphone.
Adjustment of cleaning parameters and timer function
- Cleaning parameters such as suction power or water volume can be set in the app.
- Cleaning schedules and times can be created and customised using the app.
- The RCV 2 starts cleaning runs independently on the basis of set schedules.
Simple network connection
- The RCV 2 can be integrated into an existing network via Bluetooth or WiFi.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|330
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,6
|Running time per charge (min)
|130
|Area performance (dependent on cleaning mode) (m²/h)
|80
|2-in-1 waste container (ml)
|420
|2-in-1 fresh water tank (ml)
|250
|Suction Power (Pa)
|4000
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|65
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Robotic vacuum cleaner weight (incl. wiping unit and wiping cloth) (kg)
|3,1
|Weight, base station (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,8
|Robotic vacuum cleaner height (mm)
|80
|Robot diameter (mm)
|325
|Dimensions, charging station (L x W x H) (mm)
|66 x 146 x 101
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Side brush: 2 x
- Filter: 2 x
- Cleaning tool
- Wiping unit
- Wiping cloth: 2 x
- 2-in-1 waste container including fresh water tank
- Charging station
Equipment
- autonomous cleaning
- Fall sensors
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- gyroscope navigation
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Cleaning modes: Dry cleaning/ Wet cleaning/ Combination cleaning (wet and dry)/ Spot/ Edge cleaning
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Low-pile carpets