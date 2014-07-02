Crevice nozzle, NT, DN 40, plastic, 290 mm
Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.
Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Length (mm)
|290
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 45 x 45
Videos
Compatible machines
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