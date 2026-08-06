Extra-long crevice nozzle

Extra-long crevice nozzle (350 mm) made from flame-resistant material for vacuuming cold ash. Suitable for all Kärcher ash vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range.

The extra-long crevice nozzle (350 mm) is made of flame-resistant material and makes possible the vacuuming of cold ash in areas that are difficult to access - e.g. in the fireplace, tiled stove or barbecue. The extra-long crevice nozzle is a useful accessory for all ash vacuum cleaners in the Home & Garden range.

Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher ash vacuum cleaners
Made from flame-retardant material
Extra-long for difficult to access places in chimneys, tiled stoves or barbecues
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 41 x 41
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
  • Barbecues