Fast charger
Keeps stoppage time to a minimum: the replacement fast charger for the WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs ensures window cleaning can carry on with minimal interruption.
With the replacement fast charger, the Kärcher WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs can be charged in next to no time.
Features and benefits
Suitable for WV 6 and WV 7
- The quick charger is a spare part for the WV 6.
Fast charging of the battery
- The machine is ready for use again quickly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|29 x 122 x 114