Filter

For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains two filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in vacuum mode, the high-quality filter ensures optimum cleaning results by filtering out most of the dust. Thanks to the washable materials, cleaning the filter is extremely easy.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 62 x 8
Compatible machines