Float switch
Float switch automatically starts and stops the pump depending on the water level.
Float switch automatically starts and stops the pump depending on the water level and monitors draining. Suitable for use with garden pumps, submersible pressure pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic Includes special 10 m cable. Caution: Only suitable for stopping the pump in combination with GP 60/GP 70 Mobile Control.
Features and benefits
10 m power cord
- Allows use even in remote or deep water reservoirs.
Float switch
- Controls the switch-on/switch-off of the pump through the water level in the case of a remote water reservoir
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 270 x 55
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding