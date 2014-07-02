High-pressure hoses

Kärcher Standard

Standard

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Kärcher Standard with unions on both sides

Standard with unions on both sides

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Kärcher Longlife 400

Longlife 400

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Kärcher Longlife 400 with unions on both sides

Longlife 400 with unions on both sides

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Kärcher Food industry version

Food industry version

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Kärcher Food industry version with unions on both sides

Food industry version with unions on both sides

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Kärcher Longlife food design

Longlife food design

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Kärcher Longlife food design with screw connections at both ends

Longlife food design with screw connections at both ends

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Kärcher Special hoses

Special hoses

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Kärcher Ultra Guard

Ultra Guard

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Kärcher Classic

Classic

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Kärcher Inaktiv

Inaktiv

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