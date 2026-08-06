MJ 24 5-in-1 Multi Jet

Versatile 5-in-1 multi-jet spray lance for KHB and OC 6-18 models: the MJ 24 with spot, flat, rinsing, mist and stream jet. Easy to adjust simply by turning the nozzle head.

The multi jet provides five spray types in a single spray lance: spot jet, flat jet, rinsing jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-jet spray lance is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories one-handed. The MJ 24 is compatible with all KHB- and OC 6-18 models.

Features and benefits
5-in-1 spray lance
  • Five different spray types in one spray lance.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Cleaning and watering all in one
  • It is not necessary to switch to a garden hose and spray gun.
Point jet
  • Cleaning joints, crevices and narrow gaps as well as removing spots of dirt.
Flat stream
  • Cleaning surfaces and objects.
Rinse jet
  • Rinsing off loosened dirt.
Mist jet
  • Cleaning dust or pollen off plants while slightly watering them.
Stream jet
  • Watering plants.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Simple and quick to replace.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 58 x 60
Application areas
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Flower tubs
  • Cleaning up leaves
  • Plant watering
Accessories