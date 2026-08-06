The multi jet provides five spray types in a single spray lance: spot jet, flat jet, rinsing jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-jet spray lance is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories one-handed. The MJ 24 is compatible with all KHB- and OC 6-18 models.