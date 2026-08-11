Ring spanner wrench SW30 / SW32
Ring spanner with 2-in-1 function. Suitable for loosening the CO2 cylinder lid and for fastening the CO2 hose to the cylinder.
Convenient tool for cleaning work with dry-ice blasting systems in the Liquid-to-Pellet process from Kärcher. The ring spanner loosens CO2 cylinder lids and at the same time serves for fastening the CO2 hose to the CO2 cylinder. The wrench is placed on the cylinder connection of the Ice Blaster for simple transport and to safeguard against loss.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1