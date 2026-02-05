Until now, the use of dry ice blasters was unthinkable in small-scale cleaning tasks within machine or vehicle maintenance, manufacturing process or vehicle preparation, as the logistics of the dry ice required were too costly. With the IB 10/15 L2P Advanced, the latest dry ice blaster with integrated dry ice production from liquid CO₂, this is now possible, even on complex contours such as ridges, bearings or grooves and on heavy contamination such as burnt-on encrustations. Thanks to the improved dry ice production process, the new model can produce even more dry ice and deliver a significantly higher cleaning performance than the predecessor. The needs-based production of dry ice pellets, known as the L2P process ("Liquid to Pellet"), remains unchanged. As liquid CO₂ can be stored in gas cylinders for an unlimited length of time, the time-consuming process of dry ice logistics is bypassed. The machine's low consumption of compressed air also significantly reduces the infrastructure requirements. Plus, it still has the advantages of Kärcher dry ice technology: gentle and no residues. Due to its high cleaning performance, it is well suited for use in industrial environments.