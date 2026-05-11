Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line
The AF 50 Signature Line air purifier with laser sensor technology, automatic mode, display, HEPA filtration and activated carbon filtration removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m² ¹⁾ to 100 m² in size.
Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. This makes the new AF 50 Signature Line instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. If you've ever wondered how important the air you breathe is, all you have to do is hold your breath for a few seconds and you'll know. Fortunately, it's only the stylish design of our most powerful air purifier, the AF 50 Signature Line, that will take your breath away. With its highly effective HEPA filter with activated carbon content, it reliably filters fine dust, allergens, pathogens and even odours and chemical vapours from the air you breathe. Thanks to the intelligent automatic mode, it continuously adjusts the power to suit the air quality and leaves nothing behind but clean air and a real WOW factor.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
High Protect 13 FilterHEPA filter for the removal of pathogens and aerosols For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Colour displayDisplays temperature, air humidity and quality, and filter and device status.
Dual air inlet system
- Thanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed.
4 rotating rollers
- For increased mobility.
Quiet operation
- Smooth-running motors and ventilators plus quiet airflow.
Automatic mode
- The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Connected load (W)
|50
|Suitable room size (m²)
|up to 100
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|max. 520
|Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm)
|0,3 µm >= 99,95 %
|Power settings
|5
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 290 x 580
¹⁾ Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest power level.
Equipment
- Dual filter system
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Temperature display
- Display of relative air humidity
- Operation of the device with touch function
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Locking function
- Timer program
Application areas
- Interiors