Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line

The AF 50 Signature Line air purifier with laser sensor technology, automatic mode, display, HEPA filtration and activated carbon filtration removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m² ¹⁾ to 100 m² in size.

Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. This makes the new AF 50 Signature Line instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. If you've ever wondered how important the air you breathe is, all you have to do is hold your breath for a few seconds and you'll know. Fortunately, it's only the stylish design of our most powerful air purifier, the AF 50 Signature Line, that will take your breath away. With its highly effective HEPA filter with activated carbon content, it reliably filters fine dust, allergens, pathogens and even odours and chemical vapours from the air you breathe. Thanks to the intelligent automatic mode, it continuously adjusts the power to suit the air quality and leaves nothing behind but clean air and a real WOW factor.

Features and benefits
Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line: Signature Line benefits
Signature Line benefits
The signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line: High Protect 13 Filter
High Protect 13 Filter
HEPA filter for the removal of pathogens and aerosols For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line: Colour display
Colour display
Displays temperature, air humidity and quality, and filter and device status.
Dual air inlet system
  • Thanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed.
4 rotating rollers
  • For increased mobility.
Quiet operation
  • Smooth-running motors and ventilators plus quiet airflow.
Automatic mode
  • The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Connected load (W) 50
Suitable room size (m²) up to 100
Air flow rate (m³/h) max. 520
Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm) 0,3 µm >= 99,95 %
Power settings 5
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 9,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 290 x 580

¹⁾ Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest power level.

Equipment

  • Dual filter system
  • Filter change indicator
  • Air quality display
  • Temperature display
  • Display of relative air humidity
  • Operation of the device with touch function
  • Automatic mode
  • Night mode
  • Locking function
  • Timer program
Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line
Air purifier AF 50 Signature Line
Application areas
  • Interiors
Accessories