Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508, 500ml

The Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508 can be used throughout the household, quick and streak-free drying and is suitable for all water-resistant surfaces.

For shiny surfaces throughout the house: the Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508 can be used throughout the household and effectively removes grease and deposits such as food stains. The detergent concentrate achieves a quick-drying and streak-free cleaning result on all water-resistant surfaces such as worktops, bathroom tiles, floors and furniture fronts.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Surface cleaning