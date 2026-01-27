Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new WV 7 Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best device in its Kärcher product category and our new benchmark in window vacs. Its elegant design, reduced to the essentials, makes cleaning even more convenient and effortless. With unique features such as app support for initial startup, cleaning tips and much more, as well as the improved squeegee blade make it even easier to give windows and all smooth surfaces their WOW factor back.