Floor cleaner FC 8 Smart Signature Line
Freshly mopped floors without having to vacuum first: the FC 8 Smart Signature Line floor cleaner incl. LEDs makes it possible. With attractive LCD display and app connection.
Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher as a special design element, such as the FC 8 Smart Signature Line, making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. The battery-operated floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and in half the usual time.** Thanks to two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers and the Hygienic!Spin+ function, it eliminates up to 99.9% of all bacteria*** and also removes dry and wet everyday dirt without any vacuuming beforehand. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. Simple step-by-step instructions on the display quickly tell you everything you need to know about your device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device via the app and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed via the app.
Features and benefits
Signature Line benefitsThe signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Attractive LCD displaySimple device application with step-by-step instructions. Avoidance of application errors through warnings and error messages on the display. Intuitive operation.
Countless options for cleaning modesFrequently required cleaning modes are preset on the device: two cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt. With app connection: transmission of a large number of additional cleaning modes to the device, optimised for different floor types, as well as configuration of your own individual cleaning modes. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
2-in-1: removes everyday dirt in just one step
- 50 per cent time saving**: Duo!Move technology with two counter-rotating pairs of rollers enables thorough wiping without tedious vacuuming beforehand.
- Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter.
- Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system with Hygienic!Spin+: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. For up to 99.9%*** bacterial elimination.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Can be tilted 180°, easy to manoeuvre and self-standing
- Easy cleaning around objects and under furniture thanks to flexible swivel joint and 180° Pass!Under design.
- Two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor.
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Approximately 60 minutes of battery runtime from the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Attractive LCD display shows the battery level in percent, minutes or as a status bar.
Easy cleaning of the device with the System!Clean function
- System!Clean self-cleaning mode for quick cleaning of hoses and rollers with 400 roller revolutions per minute.
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 230
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,85
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 60
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping. /
*** When cleaning surfaces, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- LCD display
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt