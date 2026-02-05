Only our most innovative and powerful products bear the original signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher as a special design element, such as the FC 8 Smart Signature Line, making it instantly recognisable as the best device in its category. The battery-operated floor cleaner gives your floor a real WOW factor – and in half the usual time.** Thanks to two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers and the Hygienic!Spin+ function, it eliminates up to 99.9% of all bacteria*** and also removes dry and wet everyday dirt without any vacuuming beforehand. Our top model has an attractive LCD display and app connection providing smart support for your cleaning tasks. Simple step-by-step instructions on the display quickly tell you everything you need to know about your device. A variety of cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, can be transmitted to the device via the app and selected on the display. Individual adjustments can also be made to the water quantity and roller speed via the app.