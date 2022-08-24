How to quickly de-ice a car

Want to simply hop in your car in the mornings and quickly driving to work? During those cold winter months, this is often not possible, because the car needs to be de-iced first. We then tend to reach for the classic ice scraper. There is a wide range of ice scrapers available, from small plastic ones to scrapers made of metal, heated ice scrapers, or a combination of ice scraper and brush. The latter also quickly clears the car of snow and means you don’t have to use your hands or a separate brush. One advantage of metal ice scrapers is that they can easily remove thick layers of ice, and the blade is usually replaceable. Plastic ice scrapers tend to wear out over time and become blunt, rendering the ice scraper useless and requiring replacement. With all types of ice scrapers however, there is one crucial disadvantage, you will need to put in the work to de-ice a car. This is not only exhausting but also time-consuming and usually means you end up with wet and cold hands.

You can de-ice your car faster and with little effort when using an electric ice scraper. Frozen car windows can be freed from ice within minutes.