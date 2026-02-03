Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery handheld pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. Takes up minimal space – the device and any accessories can all be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement. The spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.