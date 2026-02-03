Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 4
The compact pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for cleaning on the go without a power supply or water connection – optimum cleaning performance for many applications.
Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery handheld pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. Takes up minimal space – the device and any accessories can all be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement. The spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.
Features and benefits
Cleaning on the moveThe 8-litre water tank and integrated rechargeable battery makes cleaning on the go easy – even without a water supply or power connection. The tank can be removed for filling from a tap or other water sources and, thanks to the leak-proof cap, it can be transported without worry, e.g. in the car boot. Flexible for use in many different cleaning tasks, e.g. for bicycles, garden and camping equipment, dogs or prams.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryOne battery charge gives a runtime of up to 22 minutes, long enough to thoroughly clean several dirty items, such as bicycles or garden furniture. The LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery. The USB type C charging socket enables flexible charging even when out and about, e.g. in the car or from a powerbank.
Sophisticated storage conceptTakes up minimal space in transit and in storage – the device, hose and trigger gun can all be packed away inside the empty water tank. The accessory bags, available as optional extras, can also be stored inside the tank. Transport with ease and save space in storage.
Effective and gentle low pressure
- Thanks to Kärcher's efficient nozzle technology, the pressure washer cleans gently and saves water at the same time. Dirt is removed very effectively.
- Ideal choice to protect delicate components on bikes, such as bearings, seals or hubs.
- Reliable and precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places.
Simple and convenient handling
- No complex setup necessary. Simply fill with water and it's ready to go.
- The trigger gun has a locking function for effortless non-stop spraying.
- The 2.8 m long spiral hose offers a generous working radius.
Large selection of accessories
- Extensive accessories for expanding the fields of application are optionally available.
- The right accessories for every cleaning task (whether bicycle, outdoor equipment, garden furniture, the dog or much more).
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|max. 22
|Battery charge time (h)
|3,5
|Colour
|grey
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|296 x 291 x 240
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB-C charging cable + adapter (1 piece each)
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Hose type: Low-pressure spiral hose
- Integrated water filter
- Pressure trigger gun: Low-pressure trigger gun
- Device filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Strollers/buggies
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs