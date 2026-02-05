Surface cleaner PCL 3-18 Battery Set
The PCL 3-18 patio cleaner leaves your wooden patios shining. Cleaning is quick and effortless thanks to the two rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution system. Battery and fast charger included.
The PCL 3-18 patio cleaner removes dirt and other forms of contamination such as moss or grey film from wooden patios thoroughly and consistently. Simply connect it up to the garden hose and you're good to go: The rotating roller brushes and the integrated water distribution system remove the dirt, which is then directly washed away. The quantity of water used in this process can be regulated so that only as much water is used as the cleaning task requires.The optimised width and position of the roller brushes makes it possible to clean two boards in one go, all the way up to the edges. Moreover, no tools are required for changing the roller brushes, meaning that – in addition to wood and WPC – even smooth stone tiles can be cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly.Thanks to the cordless operation, the device is also perfect for cleaning out-of-the-way areas. The scope of supply includes an 18-volt exchangeable battery and a fast charger.
Features and benefits
Two rotating roller brushes (included in the scope of supply for wooden surfaces)Thorough cleaning of outdoor surfaces made from wood and WPC.
Integrated water distributionExcellent cleaning results – dirt is removed and washed away all in one go.
Ergonomic water regulation valveThe water quantity can be flexibly adjusted to the level of dirt.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Running time, charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in 18 V Battery Power platform devices.
Replaceable roller brushes
- Suitable for cleaning wooden patio panels and WPC floor coverings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Max. pressure (bar)
|max. 10
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Water consumption at 4 bar (l/h)
|max. 180
|Brush speed (rpm)
|500 - 600
|Roller brush working width (mm)
|300
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 20 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 17 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 / 240 / 50 / 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 307 x 1324
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Two water nozzles
- Valve for controlling the water volume
- Storage position
- Ergonomic handle and grip
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Wooden surfaces
- Moss