The PCL 3-18 patio cleaner removes dirt and other forms of contamination such as moss or grey film from wooden patios thoroughly and consistently. Simply connect it up to the garden hose and you're good to go: The rotating roller brushes and the integrated water distribution system remove the dirt, which is then directly washed away. The quantity of water used in this process can be regulated so that only as much water is used as the cleaning task requires.The optimised width and position of the roller brushes makes it possible to clean two boards in one go, all the way up to the edges. Moreover, no tools are required for changing the roller brushes, meaning that – in addition to wood and WPC – even smooth stone tiles can be cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly.Thanks to the cordless operation, the device is also perfect for cleaning out-of-the-way areas. The scope of supply includes an 18-volt exchangeable battery and a fast charger.