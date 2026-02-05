The electrically powered PCL 6 can be used to remove stubborn dirt from wooden decking extremely easily, evenly, quickly and thoroughly. Simply connect the device to your garden hose – and you're ready to start cleaning. Thanks to the combination of four rotating roller brushes and the adjustable water supply, the dirt can be wetted quickly and reliably at the same time as being picked up and transported away. With its floating effect, the PCL 6 ensures that wooden or WPC decking is cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly. Only as much water as necessary is used. The width and position of the rollers are designed to ensure that two boards can be cleaned up to the edge in a single step, which also saves time. Thanks to the replaceable roller brushes, you can clean not only wooden and WPC floor coverings but also smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs. The roller brushes for stone surfaces are not included in the scope of supply.