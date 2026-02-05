Surface cleaner PCL 6
Using its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the PCL 6 patio cleaner removes dirt from wooden and WPC boards extremely conveniently, thoroughly and quickly.
The electrically powered PCL 6 can be used to remove stubborn dirt from wooden decking extremely easily, evenly, quickly and thoroughly. Simply connect the device to your garden hose – and you're ready to start cleaning. Thanks to the combination of four rotating roller brushes and the adjustable water supply, the dirt can be wetted quickly and reliably at the same time as being picked up and transported away. With its floating effect, the PCL 6 ensures that wooden or WPC decking is cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly. Only as much water as necessary is used. The width and position of the rollers are designed to ensure that two boards can be cleaned up to the edge in a single step, which also saves time. Thanks to the replaceable roller brushes, you can clean not only wooden and WPC floor coverings but also smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs. The roller brushes for stone surfaces are not included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient drive conceptEfficient, power-saving motor to drive the four roller brushes, which rotate in opposite directions. Incredibly easy and convenient to use for fast, thorough and even cleaning.
Four high-quality rotating roller brushes (those included in the scope of supply are for wooden surfaces)Roller brushes for wooden surfaces are suitable for cleaning wooden decking boards and WPC floor coverings. Roller brushes for stone surfaces are available as accessories for use on smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs.
Quick Connect brush connectorSwitching between roller brushes for wooden surfaces and those for stone surfaces is quick and easy (not included in the scope of supply).
Water is distributed over the surface to be cleaned by two spray nozzles on the brush housing
- Wets, removes and picks up the dirt in a single step. Removes stubborn dirt.
Water volume can be regulated via a valve
- Water-efficient cleaning. The amount of water used varies depending on the requirements of the cleaning task.
Splash guard
- The surroundings are kept clean. The dirty water is drained into the brush housing.
- The brush housing covers the brushes almost fully.
- The brush housing is designed for cleaning right up to the edge.
Adjustment of the handle angle to any degree
- Ergonomic working position, as the handle height can be adapted to the height of the user.
Storage position
- Space-saving storage position to protect the brushes when the device is not in use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|10
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Water consumption at 4 bar (l/h)
|max. 180
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,3
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 800
|Roller brush working width (mm)
|300
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|347 x 307 x 1314
Scope of supply
- Roller brushes for wooden surfaces: 4 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two water nozzles
- Valve for controlling the water volume
- Storage position
- Ergonomic handle and grip
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Wooden surfaces
- Green lichen
- Moss