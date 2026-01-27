Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden

Powerful and long-lasting: the BP 4.500 Garden Pump is the ideal entry-level solution for responsible garden irrigation from alternative water sources such as cisterns, barrels, etc.

The compact, robust and long-lasting BP 4.500 Garden Pump is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as cisterns and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 4.500 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long lifetime. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 4.500 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden: Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
  • Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
  • Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 550
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 4500
Delivery head (m) max. 36
Pressure (bar) max. 3,6
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 6,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 372 x 186 x 231

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Separate filling hole
  • Water drain valve
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden
Videos
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
Accessories