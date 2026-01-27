Domestic water supply BP 4.900 Home
The powerful home pump BP 4,900 Home with integrated pressure-compensating tank automatically pumps water from alternative sources as reclaim water through the entire house.
The home pump BP 4,900 Home allows reliable, fully automated water pumping for domestic use. It provides pressure anywhere you want to use it, such as supplying a washing machine or a bathroom. In proven Kärcher quality the powerful BP 4,900 Home makes water available from alternative sources such as wells or tanks. Ultra-practical: The home pumps switch on and off automatically as required. The comprehensive pump equipment includes a non-return valve, the integrated pressure indicator, the 24 litre pressure-compensating tank and thermal protection. The integrated thermal protection ensures added safety in emergencies: The pump automatically shuts off as soon as it runs dry. The pump is also extremely long-lasting thanks to components made of stainless steel. And with support feet that can be secured to the ground with screws it guarantees a steady position at all times.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Integrated thermal protectionProtection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Stainless steel flange and shaftRobust materials for a long lifetime.
Integrated pressure indicator
- Perfect control and servicing.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Support foot with screw option
- Perfect for permanent installation.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1150
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 4900
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 50
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 5
|Working pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 3,5
|Max. suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|506 x 269 x 540
Scope of supply
- Includes two connection adaptors for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Integrated pressure compensation container: 24 l
- Integrated pressure indicator
- Splashproof on/off switch
- Thermal protection
- Stainless steel flange and shaft
- Includes non-return valve
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
Application areas
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines