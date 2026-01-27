The home pump BP 4,900 Home allows reliable, fully automated water pumping for domestic use. It provides pressure anywhere you want to use it, such as supplying a washing machine or a bathroom. In proven Kärcher quality the powerful BP 4,900 Home makes water available from alternative sources such as wells or tanks. Ultra-practical: The home pumps switch on and off automatically as required. The comprehensive pump equipment includes a non-return valve, the integrated pressure indicator, the 24 litre pressure-compensating tank and thermal protection. The integrated thermal protection ensures added safety in emergencies: The pump automatically shuts off as soon as it runs dry. The pump is also extremely long-lasting thanks to components made of stainless steel. And with support feet that can be secured to the ground with screws it guarantees a steady position at all times.