Ready for immediate use: The garden pump set BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus with 3.5 m vacuum-resistant spiral hose including filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) and garden hose set including 20 m Kärcher PrimoFlex hose (1/2" diameter) is perfect for watering the garden from water butts or cisterns. The garden hose set also includes nozzle, connectors and tap adapter. The robust pump is easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are maintenance-free, can be installed without using tools and can be switched on and off comfortably protecting the back thanks to the large foot switch. The high-quality materials promise a long lifetime. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. By means of an electronic pressure switch the BP 5.000 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function - for even greater comfort in the garden or for the service water supply in the household.