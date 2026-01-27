Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden Set
The BP 6.000 Garden Set contains a suction kit so that the long-lasting and powerful garden pump can be used straight away for watering the garden.
Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the BP 6.000 Garden Set provides the ideal conditions for convenient garden watering from water butts or cisterns. The BP 6.000 Garden Set with 3.5 m vacuum-resistant spiral hose with filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) makes possible the immediate use of the robust, lightweight pump that can be easily transported with the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are powerful and maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. They can also be comfortably switched on and off using a foot switch, thus protecting the back. The materials used are of high quality and the basis for a long lifetime. An extended Kärcher warranty of five years is also possible. By means of an electronic pressure switch the pump can be upgraded with an automatic start/stop function.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ready to use immediatelyIncludes ready to connect, vacuum-tight spiral hose with suction filter and non-return valve.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump immediately draws water from a depth of 8 metres, e.g. from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 6000
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 45
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4,5
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 204 x 253
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps
- Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells