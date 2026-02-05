Sweep five times faster than with a broom: the convenient S 3 Twin 2-in-1 makes it possible, while also being easy on the back. This effective sweeper, together with its powerful roller brush and two side brushes, boasts a sweeping width of 650 mm. The S 3 Twin 2-in-1 includes the standard side brushes for dry waste as well as two additional side brushes with hard bristles for wet waste. The machine transfers the waste directly to the 16-litre waste container, with excellent cleaning results. The robust sweeper is easy to manoeuvre and is extremely agile. The long bristles on the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to the edge. The height-adjustable (two settings) push handle adapts perfectly to the height of the user and, if necessary, can be folded down fully for upright storage to save space. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.