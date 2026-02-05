Push sweeper S 3 Twin 2-in-1
The S 3 Twin 2-in-1 sweeper with 650 mm sweeping width, two standard side brushes and two special side brushes for wet waste. Ideal for areas 40 m² and larger. With 16-litre waste container.
Sweep five times faster than with a broom: the convenient S 3 Twin 2-in-1 makes it possible, while also being easy on the back. This effective sweeper, together with its powerful roller brush and two side brushes, boasts a sweeping width of 650 mm. The S 3 Twin 2-in-1 includes the standard side brushes for dry waste as well as two additional side brushes with hard bristles for wet waste. The machine transfers the waste directly to the 16-litre waste container, with excellent cleaning results. The robust sweeper is easy to manoeuvre and is extremely agile. The long bristles on the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to the edge. The height-adjustable (two settings) push handle adapts perfectly to the height of the user and, if necessary, can be folded down fully for upright storage to save space. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Two pairs of side brushesStandard side brushes for dry waste, plus side brushes with harder bristles for wet waste.
Sweeping close to the edgeThorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Space-saving storageWith its fold-down push handle, the sweeper can be stored upright, thus taking up very little space.
2-fold height-adjustable push handle
- No back strain thanks to a height adjustable push handle (features a single extension adjustment, 2 angle settings).
Simple removal of waste hopper
- Simple emptying of waste hopper.
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (mm)
|650
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Casing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|16
|Recommended for areas over (m²)
|40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|690 x 670 x 930
Scope of supply
- Side brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Side brush for wet waste: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- 2-fold height-adjustable push handle
- Storage position
- Stand-alone waste container
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Cellar