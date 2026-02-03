The sweeper that goes one step further – the limited edition black S 4 Twin Go!Further, made from 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ with exclusive accessories, offers the best cleaning results and a high level of comfort. With its powerful roller brush, 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 680 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 2400 m² per hour. The machine transports the waste directly into the 20-litre waste container. The long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to the edge. In addition, the S 4 Twin Go!Further is equipped with a trash picker that can be conveniently clipped onto the push handle. This means that even coarse dirt such as rubbish can be collected hygienically and without bending down. The continuously height-adjustable push handle can be optimally adjusted to the height of the user. The sweeper can be easily collapsed as required without stooping thanks to a footplate at the frame and carried by the handle – for space-saving storage. Thanks to the tool-free side brush attachment, the sweeper is ready for use in no time.