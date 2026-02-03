Push sweeper S 4 Twin Go!Further
The S 4 Twin Go!Further is a limited edition black sweeper made from 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories.
The sweeper that goes one step further – the limited edition black S 4 Twin Go!Further, made from 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ with exclusive accessories, offers the best cleaning results and a high level of comfort. With its powerful roller brush, 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 680 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 2400 m² per hour. The machine transports the waste directly into the 20-litre waste container. The long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to the edge. In addition, the S 4 Twin Go!Further is equipped with a trash picker that can be conveniently clipped onto the push handle. This means that even coarse dirt such as rubbish can be collected hygienically and without bending down. The continuously height-adjustable push handle can be optimally adjusted to the height of the user. The sweeper can be easily collapsed as required without stooping thanks to a footplate at the frame and carried by the handle – for space-saving storage. Thanks to the tool-free side brush attachment, the sweeper is ready for use in no time.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up and deployment.
Gripping tongs with fastening on the push handlePick up garbage from the kerb or from hedges and flower beds hygienically and without bending over.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾. Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper. Packaging contains plastic bags made from at least 50% recycled material²⁾
Height adjustment with bayonet fitting
- Back-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Comfortable footplate
- Collapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Simple removal of waste hopper
- Simple emptying of waste hopper.
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (mm)
|680
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Casing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|20
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,2
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|10,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|760 x 668 x 940
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Related to packaging inside box.
Scope of supply
- Trash picker: 1 Piece(s)
- Side brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- Infinitely variable push handle
- Storage position
- Footplate for space-saving stowage
- Tool-free side brush attachment
- Stand-alone waste container
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Cellar