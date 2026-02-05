Strong suction power With a powerful suction power of 15,000 Pa, most types of dirt – even peppercorns, peanuts and cereal flakes – can be removed efficiently. There are four different suction modes to choose from for every cleaning task. The combined cleaning action of the main and side brushes ensures particularly effective floor cleaning throughout the entire house. With a powerful suction power of 15,000 Pa, most types of dirt – even peppercorns, peanuts and cereal flakes – can be removed efficiently. There are four different suction modes to choose from for every cleaning task. The combined cleaning action of the main and side brushes ensures particularly effective floor cleaning throughout the entire house.

Hair-free main and side brush The RVC 3 Comfort has a special structure on the brush holder that prevents hair from getting tangled in the brushes. This reduces the maintenance effort for the user. The specially shaped side brush prevents hair from getting tangled in it. A special comb tooth structure effectively prevents hair from becoming tangled in the main brush.