Robot vacuum floor cleaner RVF 7
Vacuum and mop autonomously: The RVF 7 cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets with ease. Small obstacles are easily avoided thanks to the camera and AI.
Experience effortless floor cleaning with the intelligent RVF 7. The innovative robot vacuum cleaner and mop not only cleans hard floors, but also low-pile carpets - and does so completely autonomously. Thanks to intelligent LiDAR navigation, camera and AI technology, it recognises obstacles and navigates unerringly through all rooms. With a suction power of up to 10,000 pascals, it effortlessly removes dirt during dry cleaning, while the proven roller technology ensures excellent wet cleaning. Control the RVF 7 conveniently via app and enjoy more free time while it keeps your home sparkling clean.
Features and benefits
Tried-and-tested roller technologyThe rotating roller is continuously moistened with fresh water and thoroughly wiped after each rotation. This guarantees hygienic cleaning and effectively removes dirt.
Intelligent dirt detectionThe RVF 7 recognises the degree of soiling and then automatically adjusts the cleaning parameters to ensure efficient and thorough cleaning.
Live camera with remote accessYou can access the live camera of your connected RVF 7 at any time via the app, allowing you to monitor your own home while travelling.
Precise navigation with LiDAR and artificial intelligence
- Enables fast and accurate detection of rooms, even in the dark. This means the robot vacuum cleaner always keeps its bearings and cleans reliably.
- The additional single laser sensor and the intelligent camera recognise small or flat objects that are invisible to the LiDAR. Obstacles are transferred to the saved maps.
- The LiDAR navigation has a recessed sensor that reduces the overall height of the robot, enabling optimal cleaning even under low furniture.
Liftable mop roller and main brush with anti-hair wrap technology
- If the RVF 7 detects wet dirt or liquid on the floor, the main dry cleaning brush is automatically raised.
- If the RVF 7 detects a carpet during wet cleaning, the mop roller is automatically raised to protect the carpet from moisture (individually adjustable in the app).
- The main brush is equipped with a special anti-hair entanglement element so that long hair is much less likely to wrap around the brush and can therefore be removed much more easily.
Two-tank system with integrated sensor
- The microfibre rollers are continuously moistened with water from the fresh water tank, while dirty water is collected in a separate tank. For clean floors – every time you mop.
- The integrated notification function signals visually, acoustically and with a message in the app when the fresh water tank is empty or the dirty water tank is full.
Charging station incl. floor protection plate
- The RVF 7 constantly monitors its battery level during cleaning, automatically returns to the charging station if necessary and continues cleaning automatically after recharging.
- The floor protection plate supplied protects sensitive floors from moisture that can be released by the mop roller.
Mode change at the touch of a button
- Quick and easy change of cleaning mode at the touch of a button directly on the machine, operation is intuitive, convenient and possible without an app.
Machine washable roller
- The mop roller is machine washable up to 60 °C. This means that even stubborn dirt that has built up in the microfibre roller over time can be effectively removed.
- Roller cleaning in the washing machine offers a much more hygienic result, in addition to simple cleaning under running water.
Convenient app control
- Customised setting of cleaning parameters: Creating maps for different floors, setting up no-go zones, naming rooms, setting cleaning times and much more.
- Suction power, water consumption and other cleaning settings can be set individually for each room.
- The cleaning progress can be viewed continuously and detailed cleaning reports can be called up.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|14,4
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5,2
|Suction Power (Pa)
|max. 13000
|Fresh water tank (ml)
|300
|Dirty water tank (ml)
|130
|Waste container (ml)
|250
|Running time per charge (min)
|150 (vacuum)
|Area performance (m²)
|160 (vacuum) / 60 (vacuum and mop)
|Robot dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|105
|Robot diameter (mm)
|360
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 350 x 105
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 2 x 30 ml, Foam Stop unscented, 30 ml
- Waste container
- Side brush: 4 x
- Wiping unit
- Microfibre roller: 2 Piece(s)
- Filter: 2 x
- Cleaning tool
- Fresh water tank
- Dirty water tank
- Charging station
- Floor protection/parking plate
Equipment
- Fall sensors
- autonomous cleaning
- AI dirt detection
- AI obstacle detection
- live camera
- Carpet sensor
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Dry cleaning mode
- Combined cleaning mode (wet and dry)
- Sweeping close to the edge
- liftable cleaning brush
- liftable mop
Application areas
- For all hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- On low-pile carpets