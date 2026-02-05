Experience effortless floor cleaning with the intelligent RVF 7. The innovative robot vacuum cleaner and mop not only cleans hard floors, but also low-pile carpets - and does so completely autonomously. Thanks to intelligent LiDAR navigation, camera and AI technology, it recognises obstacles and navigates unerringly through all rooms. With a suction power of up to 10,000 pascals, it effortlessly removes dirt during dry cleaning, while the proven roller technology ensures excellent wet cleaning. Control the RVF 7 conveniently via app and enjoy more free time while it keeps your home sparkling clean.