Clean floors, every day. The intelligent RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum and mop systematically cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry vacuum-cleaning is carried out by the rotating brush, a side brush, and powerful suction function. Two rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads, one of which can be extended to the edge, remove even stubborn stains. After an initial exploratory run, the RVM 4 Comfort uses the LiDAR laser sensor to create a map of the rooms. Thanks to its integrated dual laser system and camera, the RVM 4 Comfort detects and navigates around flat obstacles such as cables or socks. Additional sensors prevent falls, for example from stairs. The ultrasonic sensor detects carpets and the Auto Boost function adjusts the suction power. In mopping mode, carpets are bypassed or the rotating mopping discs are raised automatically. The multifunctional station washes and dries the microfibre pads and autonomously empties the robot’s dust container. The device can be easily controlled via an app, a preset schedule or at the touch of a button on the device. If the cleaning robot requires assistance, it will notify you via voice output.