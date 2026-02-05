Clean floors, every day. The intelligent RVM 4 Comfort Extra robot vacuum mop systematically cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry cleaning is carried out by the rotating brush, a side brush, and powerful suction function. Two liftable mop discs, one of which can be extended to the edge, remove even stubborn stains. After an initial exploratory run, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra uses the LiDAR laser sensor to create a map of the rooms. Individual cleaning settings can be configured here. Thanks to its integrated dual laser system and camera, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra detects and navigates around flat obstacles such as cables or socks. Additional sensors prevent falls, for example from stairs. The ultrasonic sensor detects carpets and the Auto Boost function adjusts the suction power. In wiping mode, carpets are bypassed or the rotating mops are raised. The multifunction station washes and dries the mops and automatically empties the robot's dust container. The device can be easily controlled via an app, a preset schedule or at the touch of a button on the device. If the cleaning robot requires assistance, it will notify you via voice output.