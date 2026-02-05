Robot vacuum mop RVM 4 Comfort Extra
The RVM 4 Comfort Extra vacuums, mops and offers a high degree of autonomy with its multifunction station. With precise LiDAR navigation, a dual laser system and a camera, obstacles are easily avoided.
Clean floors, every day. The intelligent RVM 4 Comfort Extra robot vacuum mop systematically cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry cleaning is carried out by the rotating brush, a side brush, and powerful suction function. Two liftable mop discs, one of which can be extended to the edge, remove even stubborn stains. After an initial exploratory run, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra uses the LiDAR laser sensor to create a map of the rooms. Individual cleaning settings can be configured here. Thanks to its integrated dual laser system and camera, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra detects and navigates around flat obstacles such as cables or socks. Additional sensors prevent falls, for example from stairs. The ultrasonic sensor detects carpets and the Auto Boost function adjusts the suction power. In wiping mode, carpets are bypassed or the rotating mops are raised. The multifunction station washes and dries the mops and automatically empties the robot's dust container. The device can be easily controlled via an app, a preset schedule or at the touch of a button on the device. If the cleaning robot requires assistance, it will notify you via voice output.
Features and benefits
Precise navigation using artificial intelligenceThanks to its dual laser sensor, the RVM 4 detects obstacles, navigates around them and thus does not get stuck or cause any damage. The dual laser sensor even allows it to recognise small or flat objects that are too small for the LiDAR system (e.g. shoes, socks or cables). With fast, robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans and maps the rooms with precision, ensuring the best orientation for reliable cleaning trips even in the dark.
Wiping unit with rotating wiping discsThe rotating wiping mops effectively remove dirt thanks to the high speed and strong pressure on the floor. As soon as the robot detects a carpet, the wiping mops are lifted, preventing the carpet from getting wet. The right-hand wiping mop can be extended for edge cleaning, guaranteeing the best cleaning results.
Carpet detection and Auto BoostThe RVM 4 Comfort Extra automatically detects carpeted areas using an ultrasonic sensor and displays them on the map in the app. When the wiping function is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted areas or moves over the carpet with its wiping units raised. The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpets when needed to achieve even better cleaning results.
Various cleaning modes
- The RVM 4 Comfort Extra can either dry vacuum-clean, wet-mop, combine both options in one cleaning mode, or perform wet-mopping after completing dry vacuum-cleaning.
- For even better cleaning results, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra can also wet-clean right up to edges; to do this, the wiping unit is extended during wet-cleaning.
Fall sensor
- The fall sensors reliably prevent the RVM 4 Comfort Extra from falling down steps or ledges, for example.
- The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Data protection and updates
- As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met.
- The entire data transfer between the app on your smartphone and your robot vacuum mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only.
- Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robot vacuum mop and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications.
Convenient app control with WLAN
- The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences.
- Using the app, you can configure the RVM 4 Comfort Extra robot vacuum and mop and control it from any location. Even if you’re not at home.
- Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app.
Precise mapping with versatile customisation options
- The app can store multiple maps, e.g. for multiple floors.
- It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go and clean (e.g. cat scratcher, play areas in children's rooms or obstacles that the robot cannot bypass).
- Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water.
Adjustment of the cleaning parameters
- Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power or water volume, number of cleans per surface).
- Cleaning times and cleaning schedules can be created in the app.
- The RVM 4 Comfort Extra starts cleaning processes autonomously based on the scheduled dates and times.
Self-maintenance with the multifunction station
- Once the cleaning task is complete, the RVM 4 Comfort Extra returns to the multifunctional station to automatically empty the dust container and wash and dry the mops.
- The wiping unit is dried more quickly with hot air to prevent odours.
- A message is displayed if the fresh water tank is empty or not installed, the dirty water tank is full or not installed, or the filter bag is not installed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|14,4
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5,2
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 67
|Suction Power (Pa)
|max. 15000
|Waste container (ml)
|300
|Running time per charge (min)
|160 (vacuum)
|Area performance (m²/h)
|45 (vacuum)
|fresh water tank multifunction station (l)
|2,5
|dirty water tank multifunction station (l)
|3
|filter bag multifunction station (l)
|2,3
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 / 240 / 50 / 60
|Robot dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|100
|Robot diameter (mm)
|350
|Robot weight (kg)
|3,8
|dimensions of multifunction station (L x W x H) (mm)
|310 x 450 x 445,5
|weight of multifunction station (kg)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 350 x 100
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 4 Piece(s)
- Side brush: 1 x
- Wiping unit
- Wiper disks: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Fall sensors
- autonomous cleaning
- Carpet sensor
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Laser sensor and camera
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Dry cleaning mode
- Wet cleaning mode
- Combined cleaning mode (wet and dry)
- autonomous cleaning: Cold water
- autonomous mop drying: Hot
- Automatic dust emptying
- Sweeping close to the edge
- Extendable side mop for cleaning edges
- automatic extendable wiping unit
- liftable mop
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Low-pile carpets