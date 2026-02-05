Robotic lawn mower RCX 4
The RCX 4 robotic lawnmower mows fully automatically without the need for wires, thanks to GPS, RTK and the AI camera. With all-wheel drive, it effortlessly masters even challenging terrain and protects the lawn.
The RCX 4 robotic lawnmower mows lawns of up to 1500 square metres fully automatically, without the need for wires. GPS, the RTK antenna and the AI camera enable navigation without boundary wires. Precise positioning enables mowing in parallel tracks and completes the work in the shortest possible time. Obstacles such as trees or hedgehogs are intelligently recognised and avoided at the optimum distance. The cutting height can be variably adjusted between 2 and 6 centimetres. The robotic lawnmower maps the working areas via app remote control or AI surface recognition. Work zones and no-go zones can be set up. Individual settings for the schedule, driving behaviour and much more can be made via the app for added convenience. The all-wheel drive enables inclines of up to 60 percent to be mown along with particularly gentle turning to protect the lawn. All basic settings can be read and adjusted on the LCD display.
Features and benefits
Navigation by GPS and RTK
- No boundary wire is required, which means there is no need for lengthy installation or time-consuming wire adjustments.
- Thanks to communication with satellites and the RTK antenna, the position can be determined down to the centimetre in order to define precise working areas.
- The mowing area is mapped very simply by direct remote control of the robotic lawnmower.
AI camera
- The 3D stereo camera recognises surfaces such as grass or stone and can therefore independently carry out the mapping of the mowing area.
- The AI-powered camera intelligently recognises objects and adapts the driving behaviour depending on the obstacle. The robotic lawnmower approaches trees and bushes, but keeps its distance from living creatures.
- If the GPS signal is weak, the camera helps with navigation so that the robotic lawnmower drives efficiently and safely.
Parallel track mowing
- The robotic lawnmower mows in parallel tracks for maximum efficiency. The distance between the tracks can be customised.
- If tracks are to be avoided, the robotic lawnmower can change direction after each mowing operation or select a custom angle for mowing.
All-wheel drive
- With its three driven wheels, the robotic lawnmower can climb and mow inclines of up to 60 percent.
- On uneven surfaces, the robotic lawnmower can free itself from difficult situations.
- It can travel over higher thresholds, e.g. to switch between two areas of different heights.
Gentle turning
- The interaction of the wheels with the 360° flexible rear wheel allows the robotic lawnmower to turn smoothly and gently to protect the grass.
Rain sensor
- The robotic lawnmower uses its sensor to detect whether it is raining and then returns to the charging station until the lawn is dry again.
- However, the setting can be customised so that the device still mows in the rain, or the time-out can be adjusted.
LCD display
- The large LCD display allows the status of the robotic lawnmower to be read off the device at any time.
- The basic settings can be made via the display on the device itself.
Automatic schedule with multi-zones
- The robotic lawnmower creates a customised schedule depending on the area and condition, which it then carries out regularly.
- Different zones can be created, between which the robotic lawnmower can switch independently and selectively.
- The schedule can be customised, e.g. to avoid driving into a certain mowing zone at a certain time of day.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (m²)
|1500
|Mower type
|Free-swinging blades
|Number of blades
|3
|Cutting width (cm)
|22
|Cutting height (mm)
|20 / 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 60
|Mowing application
|Mulching
|Navigation technology
|GPS / RTK / AI camera
|Camera type
|3D stereo
|Definition of mowing area
|GPS localisation / Grass detection
|Narrowest corridor width (cm)
|80
|Number of mowing zones (Piece(s))
|max. 10
|Battery charge time (min)
|75
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|18
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5
|Charging current (A)
|3
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|60
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|680 x 420 x 275
|Mowing duration per battery charge (min)
|90
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31
Scope of supply
- Charging station
- RTK antenna
- Ground pegs for fixing the charging station: 8 Piece(s)
- Ground pegs for fixing the RTK antenna: 4 Piece(s)
- Screws for installing the RTK antenna: 4 Piece(s)
- Mower blades and screws: 9 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Navigation system: Systematic strips
- No-go zones
- Edge cutting function
- Sensor technology: Optical sensor/ Rain sensor/ Lift sensor/ anti-tilt sensor/ Impact sensor
- LoRa®
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- PIN code lock
- OTA firmware update
- Floating cutting deck
- All-wheel drive
- Display
- rain delay
- Number of wheels: 3 Piece(s)
- Carrying handle
- Theft protection