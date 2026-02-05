The RCX 4 robotic lawnmower mows lawns of up to 1500 square metres fully automatically, without the need for wires. GPS, the RTK antenna and the AI camera enable navigation without boundary wires. Precise positioning enables mowing in parallel tracks and completes the work in the shortest possible time. Obstacles such as trees or hedgehogs are intelligently recognised and avoided at the optimum distance. The cutting height can be variably adjusted between 2 and 6 centimetres. The robotic lawnmower maps the working areas via app remote control or AI surface recognition. Work zones and no-go zones can be set up. Individual settings for the schedule, driving behaviour and much more can be made via the app for added convenience. The all-wheel drive enables inclines of up to 60 percent to be mown along with particularly gentle turning to protect the lawn. All basic settings can be read and adjusted on the LCD display.