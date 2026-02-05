Spray extraction cleaner SE 2 Spot Care
The compact and easy-to-use SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaner is the perfect helper for quickly removing stains and dirt on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner.
The handy SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing stains on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner. The SE 2 Spot makes quick work of dirt and odours, effectively removing food and drink stains for example. Thanks to its compact design, the spray extraction cleaner is particularly easy to use and takes up little space when stowed. That means it’s quickly ready for operation whenever you need to deal with unexpected dirt. The large operating radius made possible by the 4.5-metre cable allows for flexible cleaning anywhere in a room. The practical accessory storage on the device itself means that all attachments are quickly to hand and ready for use. Includes stain-removal brush, upholstery spray extraction nozzle and detergent.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results
Specially developed accessories for easy fibre-deep cleaning
Ultra-compact space-saving device
Practical accessory and hose storage
Simple and convenient handling
Two-tank system
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hose
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|450
|Operating radius (m)
|6,3
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1,5
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|0,8
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|4,5
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 215 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 88 mm
- Stain brush
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Cord storage
- Two-tank system
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Car seats