The FCV 2 Natural N: cleanliness can be this easy – and eco-friendly too, thanks to RM 538N natural floor detergent! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time*. Choose from two cleaning modes – standard mode with water distribution and dry mode – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria** for hygienic cleanliness. In addition, the long-lasting battery with up to 25 minutes of runtime for cleaning up to 110 square metres non-stop and the integrated self-cleaning function deliver maximum convenience – for easy cleaning without getting your hands dirty.