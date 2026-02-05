Vacuum mop FCV 2 Natural N
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean – vacuum, mop, dry: the compact FCV 2 vacuum mop with up to 25 min battery runtime, two cleaning modes and natural detergent – ideal for hard floors and carpets.
The FCV 2 Natural N: cleanliness can be this easy – and eco-friendly too, thanks to RM 538N natural floor detergent! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time*. Choose from two cleaning modes – standard mode with water distribution and dry mode – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria** for hygienic cleanliness. In addition, the long-lasting battery with up to 25 minutes of runtime for cleaning up to 110 square metres non-stop and the integrated self-cleaning function deliver maximum convenience – for easy cleaning without getting your hands dirty.
Features and benefits
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and dryingHalves the cleaning time* and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated suction function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Two cleaning modes to cover every type of dirt – even the most stubborn dirt and the biggest spillages are no problem. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on carpets and rugs in dry mode.
Effective Hygienic!Spin technologyProven to remove 99%** of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water.
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter systemMulti-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture. Excellent filtration with highly efficient flat pleated filter – effectively traps even the smallest particles in the air. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.
Efficient Comfort!Cell lithium-ion battery
- Impressive cleaning results thanks to high speeds and optimum suction power and mopping performance.
- Maximum freedom of movement with up to 25 min battery runtime – ideal for areas up to 110 m².
- Battery can be replaced quickly during servicing for a longer product life – easy on the wallet and the environment.
Hassle-free cleaning with LED display
- Important information such as remaining runtime or cleaning mode always in view.
- Intelligent tank level indication with overflow protection and automatic shutdown if the dirty water tank is not emptied.
- Easy tank emptying and filling – without having to come into contact with dirt.
Hygienic System!Clean self-cleaning function
- Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt.
- Practical storage of the device and accessories, even while charging.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|110
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|800
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|425
|Rated input power (W)
|160
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Roller working width (mm)
|240
|Floor drying time (min)
|2
|Battery voltage (V)
|21,6
|Battery run time (min)
|max. 25
|Battery charge time (min)
|160
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1138 x 268 x 280
* The Kärcher vacuum mops can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping. /
** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, 500 ml
- Charging, parking and cleaning station
- Cleaning brush
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Sponge filter: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Dual filter system
- Self-cleaning mode
- Standard mode
- Dry mode
- Filling level indicator for dirty water tank
- Transport wheels
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Low-pile carpets
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt
- Liquids
- Pet hair