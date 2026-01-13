Hose storage
Stowed away and easily within reach. Kärcher hose storage products such as hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers give hoses a safe and clean home. This prevents any unnecessary tripping hazards, and you no longer have the tedious task of pulling and tugging hoses around.
YOUR GARDEN. YOUR MASTERPIECE.
You never know when inspiration will strike. But with Kärcher hose storage, you have the tools at hand to make your floral masterpiece blossom. In an aesthetic design, without stealing the show from your little piece of paradise. Robust and timeless, to last through the ages. Kärcher hose storage. For more creativity in the garden and less chaos when watering.
Hose boxes
HBX 5.35 Automatic hose box
Always perfectly stowed away: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space and is connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can even be swivelled through more than 180° and therefore effortlessly reaches every corner of the garden. The garden hose is easy to extend to its maximum length. There are corresponding locking stages, and the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. The hose box also scores points with FlexChange, an innovative mounting system for easily switching the hose box between the wall bracket and the optionally available hose spike. The wall bracket is also removable and has slots for nozzles and watering accessories. The hose box is also UV- and frost-resistant and can therefore be placed on the wall of your house all year round.
Hose spike for HBX Automatic hose boxes
The hose spike can be placed anywhere. It is simply screwed into the ground and ensures an extremely stable hold thanks to the robust metal spike. Thanks to the integrated spirit level in the hose spike, it can even be mounted on uneven terrain. With innovative FlexChange technology, the hose box can be placed on the hose spike easily and with no tools required. Thanks to a swivel radius of 360°, it is also possible to reach every corner of the garden with the hose and thus guarantee maximum freedom of movement when watering.
HBX 2.10 Compact hose box
The HBX 2.10 Hose Box is the ideal solution for watering plants on balconies, roof terraces and in small gardens or for use out and about on camping trips. The box is supplied ready-to-use, with all the necessary accessories for outdoor use included in the scope of supply. The hose can be wound up quickly and effortlessly using the folding crank handle. Plus, with the reliable anti-drip system with two Aqua Stop connectors, disconnecting is simple and splash-free. This, combined with the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose ends, ensures water marks on carpets or parquet flooring become a thing of the past. The compact dimensions mean the box can be stored in the smallest of spaces indoors, for example in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, the box can be mounted on the wall. The hose box is also suitable as a supply hose for Kärcher's K 2 – K 4 pressure washers.
Hose trolley
Metal hose trolley HT 6 M
The HT 6 M has everything you want in a good hose trolley. It has a metal hose reel, is super robust and can still be easily rolled wherever it is needed. With the extra-clever quick-release levers, you can quickly move the handle from a compact storage position to a comfortable height for pulling. The wide base of the hose trolley ensures a high level of stability and the stable hose guide and ergonomic crank ensure easy and reliable hose rewinding. And that's not all: the hose trolley boasts convenience features such as a drip stop, a practical nozzle holder and a foldable crank handle for space-saving storage.
Hose reel
Metal hose trolley HR 4.30 Set
Whether on the wall or in the middle of your green oasis, the HR 4.30 hose reel set always cuts a fine figure. For watering, the reel can remain attached to the wall or simply be taken down for mobile use. The triangular shape with a low centre of gravity makes the hose reel incredibly stable, even in the middle of the garden, and the free-running ergonomic crank handle makes rolling up the hose child's play.
Hose hanger
Hose hanger Plus
The robust and elegant Kärcher Hose hanger Plus is ideal for easy attachment to external walls. The practical hose hanger saves space and offers a storage option for nozzles and spray heads. The hose storage is suitable for all common garden hoses. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. The innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. Ideal for quickly rolling up and unrolling the hose – with minimum space requirements. Kärcher: the wise choice for your watering needs.