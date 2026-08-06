Air blower AB 20 Ec developed for the accelerated drying of wet-cleaned textile areas. The compact, lightweight and easy-to-transport machine makes possible up to 50 per cent faster drying times – cleaned carpets are ready for walking on again considerably quicker. The dryer is also very quiet and can be used in noise-sensitive areas or during opening hours. A low-wear Ec motor guarantees low power consumption and a long lifetime of the machine, which complies with the European guidelines on energy efficiency.