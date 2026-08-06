Air Blower AB 20 Ec
Very efficient, compact, long-lasting air blower AB 20 Ec for speeding up the drying of cleaned carpets by up to 50 per cent. Complies with the European efficiency guidelines.
Air blower AB 20 Ec developed for the accelerated drying of wet-cleaned textile areas. The compact, lightweight and easy-to-transport machine makes possible up to 50 per cent faster drying times – cleaned carpets are ready for walking on again considerably quicker. The dryer is also very quiet and can be used in noise-sensitive areas or during opening hours. A low-wear Ec motor guarantees low power consumption and a long lifetime of the machine, which complies with the European guidelines on energy efficiency.
Features and benefits
Low-wear Ec motorLong-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Motor with 3-stage control. Blower complies with the European guidelines on energy efficiency.
Compact design with low weightVery easy to transport thanks to the compact dimensions and low weight. Comfortable handle for simple carrying.
Low-noise operationTrouble-free operation also during daytime cleaning. Barely noticeable noise when used during opening hours.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/h)
|1200
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1450
|Rated input power (W)
|120
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 353 x 371
Equipment
- Sturdy plastic casing
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
- For accelerated drying of wet-cleaned textile areas