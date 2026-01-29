Scrubber dryers BR 30/1 C Bp Pack 18/30
Ideal for hygienic maintenance cleaning and floor disinfection on small areas: The compact BR 30/1 C Bp Pack cordless scrubber drier with microfibre roller technology from Kärcher.
Our new, ultra-compact BR 30/1 C Bp Pack cordless scrubber drier is the ideal choice for hygienic cleaning of all types of hard flooring, including tiles and safety flooring. Compared with manual floor cleaning, the microfibre roller technology achieves up to 20 per cent better cleaning results and up to 60 per cent quicker drying times. Powered by a high-performance 18-volt lithium-ion battery from the Kärcher Battery Universe, the BR 30/1 C Bp Pack is the ideal solution for maintenance cleaning of smaller areas in offices, shops, medical practices, receptions, hotels and restaurants or even in canteens, schools and hospitals. Plus, when used with the Kärcher Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732, it's also ideal for disinfecting floor areas.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning resultsUp to 20% better results than manual floor cleaning. Thorough uptake of dirty water, cleaning agents, coarse dirt and hairs. Increases cleaning quality and hygiene level.
Quick drying timesUp to 60% quicker drying time than manual floor cleaning. Short drying times reduce the slip risk of wet floors. Shorter cleaning times mean higher productivity and lower costs.
High level of hygieneThorough uptake of dirty water, cleaning agents, coarse dirt and hairs. Hygienic cleaning process for increased safety at work. Lower risk of cross-contamination and pathogen transmission.
Parking position with parking rests
- No contact between wet rollers and floor when in parking position.
- Quick-drying rollers.
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
- Compatible with machines from the 18 V battery platform in the Kärcher Battery Universe.
- Long lifetime and running time, short charging times, interim charging capability.
- Up to 25% more productive than corded machines.
Integrated pre-sweeping function with hair pick-up comb
- Reduces and even removes the need for dusting and vacuum cleaning.
- Reduces cleaning time by up to 50%.
- Reduces total operating costs and cleaning costs by up to 50%.
Compact, extra robust design
- High-quality, durable components made from metal.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
Suitable for floor disinfection using Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732
- Reduces and even prevents transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.
- Creates hygienically clean surroundings.
- High standard of hygiene in the workplace reduces the number of days lost to sickness-related absences.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|1 / 0,7
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|3
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 200 (3,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 60
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|39 / 65
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|500 - 650
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|40
|Water consumption (ml/min)
|30
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 55
|Rated input power (W)
|70
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|12
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|340 x 305 x 1200
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal solution for offices, medical practices, reception areas, hotels and restaurants
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- Ideally suited for offices, retail establishments, hotels, canteens, practices and law firms, hospitals and schools